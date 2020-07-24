Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Coca-Cola in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s FY2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

KO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

Shares of KO stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

