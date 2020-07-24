CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,113 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in CNH Industrial by 120.3% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 198.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,222.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. CNH Industrial NV has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 6.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.50.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial NV will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

