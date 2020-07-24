Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) PT Raised to $18.00 at Northland Securities

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Northland Securities from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Shares of CLFD opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.68 million, a PE ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. Clearfield had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearfield will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 122.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 9.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.