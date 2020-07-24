Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, July 28th (NYSE:EMO)

Shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 11.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 4.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 137,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 18.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

