Clean Yield Group Sells 73,275 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Clean Yield Group lowered its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 95.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,275 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Ventas were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 85.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 43.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Ventas by 289.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.92. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

