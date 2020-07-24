Clean Yield Group Sells 26,465 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,465 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,011.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $80,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale H. Taysom purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $28,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,157.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.74. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PDM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

