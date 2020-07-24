Clean Yield Group Sells 220 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,021,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $152.10 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.98.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.