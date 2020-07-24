Clean Yield Group Sells 217 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $98.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.57 and a 200-day moving average of $107.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $300.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

