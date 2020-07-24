Clean Yield Group Sells 150 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Docusign were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Docusign by 222.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Docusign by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Docusign by 65.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Docusign by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $198.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.68. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $217.00.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $12,198,198.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 405,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,534 shares of company stock valued at $40,460,572. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

