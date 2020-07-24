Clean Yield Group Purchases Shares of 1,183 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $59.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.19. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

