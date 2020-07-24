Clean Yield Group Purchases New Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 361,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 82.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 45,491 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 27.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,320 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 24,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 196.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,071 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 37,148 shares during the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE AG opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.63 and a beta of 1.06.
AG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cormark lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.06.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.
