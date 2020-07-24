Clean Yield Group Purchases New Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 361,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 82.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 45,491 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 27.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,320 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 24,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 196.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,071 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 37,148 shares during the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.63 and a beta of 1.06.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $86.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cormark lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.