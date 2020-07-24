Clean Yield Group Decreases Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Clean Yield Group reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.3% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,338,757,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,519,000 after buying an additional 4,515,204 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,899,000 after buying an additional 4,191,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after buying an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock worth $179,504,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.99. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $312.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

