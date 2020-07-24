Clean Yield Group Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clean Yield Group lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intel by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,207,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average of $59.54. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $258.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.24.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.