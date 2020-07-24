Clean Yield Group Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $717,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Mastercard by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,454,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,948,000 after acquiring an additional 394,168 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.87, for a total transaction of $21,413,306.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,727,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,220,813,040.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 939,055 shares of company stock worth $283,418,693. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.43.

MA stock opened at $309.90 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.51. The firm has a market cap of $314.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

