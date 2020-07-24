Citigroup Lowers Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) to Sell

Citigroup cut shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BDNNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Danske cut shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $56.99.

