Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

Citigroup has increased its dividend by an average of 357.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Citigroup has a dividend payout ratio of 68.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citigroup to earn $6.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average is $56.75. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

