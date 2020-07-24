Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Position Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,732,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015,473 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Citigroup worth $88,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

NYSE:C opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

