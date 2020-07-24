Citigroup Cuts eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target to $125.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of eHealth from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.85.

Shares of EHTH opened at $114.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.66.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. eHealth had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Equities research analysts predict that eHealth will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other eHealth news, COO David K. Francis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total value of $3,283,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,194 shares of company stock worth $6,010,769 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in eHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

