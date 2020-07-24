Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO opened at $47.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $57.68.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.