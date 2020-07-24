Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,115 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.2% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,809,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $57.68. The stock has a market cap of $198.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

