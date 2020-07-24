Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Anderson Fisher LLC

Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 771.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,010 shares during the quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 87,906 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,163,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 184,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,617,000 after buying an additional 73,912 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 39,963 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $57.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $198.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

