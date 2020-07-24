Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given New $207.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $207.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 31.69% from the stock’s previous close.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $303.01 on Friday. Cintas has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $311.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 20,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cintas by 83.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 733,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.3% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

