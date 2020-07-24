CIBC Trims Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Target Price to C$37.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian Utilities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, CSFB raised Canadian Utilities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Utilities currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.13.
Shares of CU opened at C$33.94 on Tuesday. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$25.25 and a 1 year high of C$42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.64.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.
