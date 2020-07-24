CIBC Trims Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Target Price to C$37.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian Utilities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, CSFB raised Canadian Utilities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Utilities currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.13.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Shares of CU opened at C$33.94 on Tuesday. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$25.25 and a 1 year high of C$42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.64.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.