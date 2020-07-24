CIBC Boosts Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$22.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$20.50 to C$22.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INE. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.25 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.50.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$22.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.68. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$13.97 and a 12-month high of C$22.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.30.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$132.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -122.18%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.