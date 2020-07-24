Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1,144.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.76.

Chubb stock opened at $135.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.03. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

