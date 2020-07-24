Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,121.03 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,187.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,066.68 and a 200-day moving average of $888.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,132.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $969.00 to $1,282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,042.25.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Paull sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,018.75, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,293.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,033.44, for a total transaction of $2,814,057.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,355,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,767,873 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.