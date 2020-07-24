Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $10.18 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Monday, July 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $10.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.94. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2021 earnings at $20.33 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMG. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,132.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,042.25.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,121.03 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,187.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,066.68 and its 200 day moving average is $888.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $999,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $23,678,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.77, for a total value of $689,592.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,329,586.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $842,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,805 shares of company stock worth $6,767,873 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

