Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.67. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

