Chesapeake Energy (CHKAQ) & Its Rivals Critical Survey

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS: CHKAQ) is one of 187 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Chesapeake Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

56.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion -$308.00 million -0.15 Chesapeake Energy Competitors $10.10 billion $587.15 million 7.24

Chesapeake Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chesapeake Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Energy Competitors 2676 9954 13607 454 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 65.10%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chesapeake Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy -96.80% -30.44% -1.53% Chesapeake Energy Competitors -49.27% -2.93% 2.95%

Risk & Volatility

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy’s rivals have a beta of 2.42, suggesting that their average share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy rivals beat Chesapeake Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.