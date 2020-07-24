Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $124.20 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $130.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.90.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.