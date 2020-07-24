Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Chart Industries posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

GTLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.73.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $149,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,564.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 23.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period.

Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

