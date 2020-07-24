Charles T. Doyle Sells 18,733 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director Charles T. Doyle sold 18,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,723,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of QTWO opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.65 and its 200-day moving average is $78.73. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $96.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Q2 had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

QTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.93.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.