Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Compass Point cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE SCHW opened at $35.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $91,216.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after buying an additional 189,099 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,433,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,454,000 after buying an additional 256,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,507,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,696,000 after purchasing an additional 131,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.