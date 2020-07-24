Cerebellum GP LLC Takes Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,464 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after buying an additional 57,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.3% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 38,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC stock opened at $115.12 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $125.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

