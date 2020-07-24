Cerebellum GP LLC Takes Position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $182.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.92. Ferrari NV has a 52-week low of $127.73 and a 52-week high of $185.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.05.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.32 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 47.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari NV will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.67.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

