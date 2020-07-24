Cerebellum GP LLC Takes $127,000 Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 225,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,091,000 after buying an additional 21,865 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 63,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

