Cerebellum GP LLC Takes $127,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,940,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,990,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,430 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,749,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,421,000 after acquiring an additional 822,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $226,880.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $397,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,514 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

ICE opened at $95.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

