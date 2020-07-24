Cerebellum GP LLC Takes $126,000 Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Copa by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Copa by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Copa by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

CPA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Copa from $130.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Copa in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded Copa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Copa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

NYSE:CPA opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.22. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $116.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.42. Copa had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $595.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

