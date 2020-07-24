Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases New Stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 138.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 700.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 239.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Alcoa stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Alcoa Corp has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $23.63.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Corp will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

