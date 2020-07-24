Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New Investment in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,884,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,003,895,000 after acquiring an additional 599,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,303,847,000 after acquiring an additional 781,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,509,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $668,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,772 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,065,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $508,034,000 after acquiring an additional 993,501 shares during the period. 23.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $104.51 on Friday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $111.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.05.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

