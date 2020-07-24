Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New Investment in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth $1,020,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth $14,171,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth $132,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth $1,362,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth $1,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

J stock opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. Jacobs Engineering has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day moving average is $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

In related news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $85,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

