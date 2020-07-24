Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 53.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1,440.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 33.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $285,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,392.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $257,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,834 shares of company stock worth $9,481,016. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.34.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.