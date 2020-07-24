Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 94.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF opened at $65.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.82.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.47.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.