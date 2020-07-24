Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New Investment in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 529.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 61,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.19.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

AER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

