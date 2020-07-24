Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New $126,000 Investment in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,482,000. Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,622,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,922 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,124 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,533,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AMTD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.24. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $426,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

