Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $128,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,500,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 44.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WHR stock opened at $158.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.98.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $124.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Longbow Research reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.56.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.
