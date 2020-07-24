Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $128,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,500,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 44.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of WHR stock opened at $158.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $124.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Longbow Research reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.56.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.