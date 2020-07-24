Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $127,000 in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,936 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $188,169,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6,351.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $142,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $125,316,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 69.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock worth $201,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 105.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,477,671 shares of the airline’s stock worth $160,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.12) by $0.45. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

