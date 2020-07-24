Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $127,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $33,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 66.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $686.55 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $699.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $585.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.14.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total transaction of $1,207,278.00. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total transaction of $9,935,145.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,269 shares in the company, valued at $20,628,018.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,775 shares of company stock worth $18,181,874 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Evercore ISI cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. OTR Global cut shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.67.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

