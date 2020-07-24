Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $126,000 in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth $1,032,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.1% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 78,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,522,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5,925.1% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,141,000 after buying an additional 147,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.9% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 45,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS opened at $144.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.72.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

