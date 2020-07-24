Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $126,000 in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 535,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,014,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 31,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $64.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average of $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 1.79. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.89 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Monday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.